Dairy Summit-2022: Odisha Govt is Promoting Dairy Sector with Suitable Policies, Says CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is promoting the dairy sector with suitable policies, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the opening event of Dairy Summit-2022 being organised in Bolangir.

In a message, the Chief Minister said that the dairy sector in India is witnessing a whopping growth. It has the potential to create huge job opportunities in rural areas and provide additional income support to farmers.

With new technologies, products and processes in place, it is also attracting young entrepreneurs to set up Startups. The State Government is also promoting this sector with suitable policies, the CM said.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness that Bolangir is organising a Dairy Summit and bringing in experts, veterinarians, research institutes, dairy farmers and startups to a single platform. “The summit can create immense possibilities for the sector in the district and the state as well,” the CM concluded.

Bolangir District Administration and BKN Regional Dairy Association are organizing the first “Dairy Summit-2022” in the state on the 21st and 22nd of December at Koshal Kala Mandal Field, Near Bhagirathi Square in Bolangir.

The summit marks an important milestone in the roadmap towards establishing sustainable livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurship development in the dairy sector across the state.

Delegates across the country from various government departments and organisations like NDDB, NDRI, IVRI, CCBF, APICOL, ICAR, CEDSI, NSDC, etc., are participating in the event.