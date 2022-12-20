Daily Wage Labourer Gets Income Tax Demand Notice Of Rs 14 Crore!

Patna: A daily wage labourer living in Bihar’s Rohtas district has received a notice from the Income-Tax department asking him to pay Rs 14 crore in returns.

One Manoj Yadav, a labourer and resident of Kargahar village, has been served a notice seeking payment of Rs14 crore in income tax.

According to the officials, his bank records showed transactions of crores of rupees being done which makes him liable for paying the income tax.

After receiving the notice, Yadav and his family informed the officials that he was a daily wage labourer and would not be able to pay the said amount.

Yadav reportedly had worked in private companies in different places, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab previously but returned to his home in Bihar after the Covid lockdown in 2020.

On the other hand, the tax officials, who visited Yadav’s house to serve him the notice, were also surprised after seeing the economic condition of the family.