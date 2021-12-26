Daily Covid-19 Infections In France Cross 100,000 Barrier

Paris: Covid 19 infections in France hit six figures on Saturday with104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day the numbers have been recorded highs.

Already on Friday, the health authority recommended adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

Now the government is moving to make the health pass issued to the vaccinated valid only if people accept the booster jab.

The pass is required for access to cafes, restaurants, and public spaces, as well as for international travel. Some regions have already enacted their own safety measures.

The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on December 4, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.