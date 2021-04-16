Daily COVID-19 Cases In Odisha Crosses 3000-Mark

Bhubaneswar: The daily COVID-19 infections tally in Odisha crossed 3000-mark with 3,108 new positive cases detected in the last 24 hours, reported the information & public relation department on Friday.

Among the new cases, 1806 are in quarantine and 1302 in local contacts. The maximum cases were reported from Sundergarh. With this total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 361450.

District wise details of new cases are as follows:

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 151

3. Bargarh: 132

4. Bhadrak: 53

5. Balangir: 133

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 163

8. Deogarh: 19

9. Dhenkanal: 16

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 55

12. Jagatsinghpur: 29

13. Jajpur: 75

14. Jharsuguda: 89

15. Kalahandi: 55

16. Kandhamal: 10

17. Kendrapada: 22

18. Keonjhar: 105

19. Khurda: 534

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 71

23. Nawarangpur: 156

24. Nayagarh: 15

25. Nuapada: 140

26. Puri: 114

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 153

29. Sonepur: 42

30. Sundargarh: 523

31. State Pool: 118