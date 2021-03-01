Dahibara Aloodum Recipe

Bhubaneswar: Dahibara is popular street food in Odisha. This is served with spicy aloo dum curry. Try this easy Dahi bara recipe today.

Ingredients

For Dahibara(Vada)

200 gm urad dal Whole (soaked at least for 4 hours)

2 tbsps Rava sooji

to taste salt

ginger Small piece

mango ginger A small piece (optional)

2 cups curd

3 cups water

1 tsp mustard seed

1 tsp Cumin Jeera

1 tsp urad dal Split

2 red chilli Dry

1 half green chilli Split lengthwise

10 – 15 curry leaves

For Aloodum

5 Potato Medium Sized

2 Onions Small

1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

2 Tomatoes

2 Dry red chillies

2 Tej-patta (Bay Leaf)

pinch Asafoetida

½ tsp Turmeric

1 tsp Red chili powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

For Garnishing

1 tbsp Cumin

3 Dry red Chillis Dry roasted and Coarsely powdered

1 tsp Masala chat powder Optional

½ tsp Salt Black (not required if using Chat masala)

½ cup Khara Sev Khara

½ cup Chopped onion chopped

½ tbsp Coriander Freshly chopped

Instructions

For Making Dahibara

Make a thick paste by grinding soaked urad dal (try not to add too much water else it will be difficult to shape the vada later). Add Salt and Rava. Mix and keep aside. In a big wide container mix curd, water, grated ginger, grated mango ginger(if using). Keep aside. In a pan heat 1 tbsp oil. Add mustard seeds, Cumin, Urad dal, Curry leaves, dry red chilies, split green chili. When the mustard seeds start to crackle and the tampering is aromatic switch off the gas. Let it cool down for 5 minutes and then add to the curd mixture. Next beat the urad dal paste vigorously using your hand. It’s the difficult but most crucial step of the process. The more you beat, the more you will incorporate air into the batter. To know the batter is ready, drop a small piece of batter into the water. If it floats then consider it as ready, else some more muscle work. Heat oil in a kadhai for deep frying the vada. When the oil is medium-high hot take small portions of the batter and shape it. Slowly slide into the hot oil. The oil should not be too hot, else the vada’s will remain undercooked. You would see the baras will start floating. Drop-in some more shaped vadas into the oil. Don’t overcrowd the pan. Fry till they look light golden brown in color on both sides. Once the baras are done, remove them from the oil using a slotted spoon and put them immediately into the water. Let them sit in water for 5-8 minutes. Then remove from water and squeeze the barasin between two palms to drain excess water. Add to the curd mixture. Repeat the above frying, soaking in water, and finally putting into the curd mixture process for the remaining batter. Carefully turn the baras so that they are evenly soaked in curd. While the Vadas soak in the curd mixture, we shall prepare Aloo Dum.

For Aloodum