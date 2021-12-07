Dacoity Gang Busted In Bolangir’s Titlagarh; Seven Held

Titlagarh: Foiling a major loot bid, police here on Tuesday busted a dacoity gang by arrested seven of its operatives near Bachhasujha village under Sihini panchayat of Bolangir district.

In compliance with the direction of Bolangir SP, SDPO Surendranath Satpathy and IIC Ranjan Kumar Bariha, were on patrol duty on the outskirts of Bachhasujha village when they came across a suspicious SUV parked on the roadside.

When the police officers went close to inspect, a man, identified as Chinu Sahoo, alighted from the vehicle in a bid to escape. However, the cops managed to apprehend him after a brief chase and six others.

During interrogation, it was ascertained that the gang was planning to commit dacoity at the house of a businessman.

Police have seized one pistol, a machete and a car and forwarded all the accused to the court this evening.