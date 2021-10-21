Dacoity Bid Foiled In Rajkanika; Four Nabbed, Others Flees

Rajkanika: Police foiled a major dacoity bid in Rajkanika area of ​​Kendrapara district on Wednesday evening by nabbing four persons of a gang while they were hatching their loot plan.

According to sources, a police team led by Rajkanika PS IIC Umakanta Nayak raided the Ganja-Cherantpada area in a secluded place where as many as eight members of the dacoity gang had assembled to execute their plan. While cops apprehend four persons, others managed to give a slip.

The arrested persons were identified as Biranchi Narayan Das (Chiku), Asim Mohanty (Muna), Dharmendra Behera (Olanga) and Ramchandra Barik. While two hail from Rajkanika area, two others are from Pattamundai area, the police said in a press meet here today evening.

As many as 10 mobile phones, a bag, three live ammunition, one country-made pistol, an SUV, one motorcycle, and a motorcycle having no license plates were seized from them, the police added.

Pattamundai SDPO Sandhyarani Behura informed that the accused persons were planning to loot a jewellery shop in Pattamundai area. Several criminal cases are pending against the arrested person at Binjharpur, Pattamundai, Kendrapada and Jajpur police stations.

A case 350/21 under relevant sections of the Arms Act and IPC has been registered against them and further investigation is underway, the SDPO further added.