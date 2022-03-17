Dacoity Bid Foiled In Cuttack, Three Arrested

Cuttack: Police has foiled a robbery bid in Cuttack and arrested three robbers in this connection on Tuesday night.

The arrestees have been identified as Sameer Pradhan, Biswajit Baliarsingh of Bagoi under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur and Anil Das of Immampada Basti under Markatnagar police limits in Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, Police conducted a raid at an isolated place behind cattle shed at the Balighat in CDA sector-6 and foiled their next loot bid at the jewellery shop. The cops have arrested three dacoits from the spot. However, two other members managed to escape from the spot during the raid.

The cops have seized one 7.65 mm country revolver, two live ammunition, two sharp weapons, two motorcycles, 3 mobile phones from their possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested thieves are involved in many cases. While 17 eight cases are pending against Anil, more than eight criminal cases have been filed against Sameer and Biswajit.