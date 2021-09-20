Dacoity Bid Foiled In Cuttack, 7 Held

Cuttack: Lalbag police have foiled a dacoity bid and arrested seven persons in silver city Cuttack. The arrestees have been identified as Sagar Naik (22), Loknath Naik (24) , Abhi Naik (22) of Mohantypada and Shekhar Naik (22), Sidhant Naik (23) of Rasiyapada, D. Durga (29), and Mohammad Sahil (29) of Keshavpur area.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the ground while the accused were planning to commit dacoity and arrested them. The cops have also seized a huge cache of weapons and two motorcycles from them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sagar Naik is the master-mind of the dacoity gang. The accused also confessed that they were planning to rob a well-known Jewellery Shop.

Reportedly, at least 52 cases are pending against the accused in different police stations. A case was registered about the same and they have been forwarded to court, sources informed.