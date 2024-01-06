Dacoit Injured In Police Encounter In Sambalpur; 12 Held, 2 Guns Seized

Sambalpur: Acting swiftly in a case of armed loot of Rs 3.20 lakh from a liquor counter near Kenaghati on Deogarh National Highway, the police today apprehended a criminal after he sustained bullet injury in firing during a failed attempt to flee and evade arrest.

The injured dacoit is Jacob (23) of Laxmipur in Koraput district. At 12:45 AM on 5th January, there was a shootout between the Sadar police team and the gang of dacoits. The police arrested 12 people along with Jacob and seized Rs 3.20 lakh, two country-made pistols, two machetes, four large-size knives and 2 iron rods.

According to information, 12/13 miscreants from Rayagada district, Koraput, came to rob financial institutions and big business establishments in Sambalpur. Yesterday, they visited various institutions in Sambalpur. Last night, these robbers entered OS Liquor at Kenaghati Estate and robbed cash by threatening the salesman with deadly weapons.

Sadar police received the information and engaged the gang of dacoits at the rear of the old ice factory in Kenaghati.

The other arrested robbers are Banguri Mahesh (32), Chandan Jani (18), P. Jagdish (18), Jeera Huika (18), Ramupadi Huika (17), Padaka Iqbal (19), Gopal Suna (18), Prahlad Wadaki (19), Gopal Suna (18), Vinay Ji (17), Jitu Sadriya (18). A case has been filed against them under Sections 395, and 397 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act.