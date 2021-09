Balasore: Sahadevkhunta police have busted a dacoit gang with the arrest of seven persons in Balasore district on Wednesday.

As per reports, police conducted a raid and arrested the seven persons. Besides, six mobiles, five bikes, two swords, toy guns, tablets, and cash were also seized from them.

It is worth mentioning that more than ten cases of dacoity have been registered in different Police Stations against the arrested accused persons.