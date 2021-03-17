Dacoit Gang Busted In Angul, Four Held

Angul: A dacoit gang was busted and four of its members were arrested under Talcher police station limits in Angul district today.

The accused persons, identified as Satyajit Naik alias Sanu, Ananda Naik, Babul Behera alias Bikash, and Chandan Patra, were arrested after one Santosh Kumar Jena of Balipatta village lodged a complaint with the local police station.

In his complaint, Santosh has alleged that some miscreants snatched away Rs 79,200 cash and two mobile phones after threatening him with a sharp weapon.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.

After pertinent efforts, police managed to nab the four accused persons. The cops also seized two weapons used in the crime and cash from their possession.