Dabboo Ratnani Shares Shehnaaz Gill’s Pic As She Models For His Calendar

New Delhi: Celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani has shared a new picture of actor Shehnaaz Gill. He took to his social media account to share the photo and wrote: “Keep your head up, Keep your heart strong.”

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill’s Pic from Dabboo Ratnani’s Photoshoot Below:

Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish black blazer that she opted for this shoot. The red-lip, straightened hair look totally suits the gorgeous star.

It is worth mentioning that Shehnaaz has mostly kept a low profile after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The shoot was conducted before Sidharth’s death in September.

She shared more pictures from the same photoshoot several weeks ago in July, crediting Dabboo as the photographer and identifying the location as Mumbai. “Love is like the wind. You can’t see it, but you can feel it,” she wrote in her caption. The post contained several pictures, in which she struck glamorous poses in a black suit.