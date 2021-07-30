DA Charges: PS Of Staff Selection Commission Member In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Private Secretary of Staff Selection Commission Member landed in Vigilance net over the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The PS has been identified as Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.

The vigilance officials also conducted simultaneous raids at 6 places including his residential house.

Following this, officials have determined that he owns 2 double-storeyed buildings and 9 land plots.

Besides, Rs 13 lakh cash was recovered from the house of his brother-in-law.

Till last reports came in, the raids and calculation of the total value of his movable and immovable assets were underway.