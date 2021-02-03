DA charges: ECoR’s senior travelling inspector inder CBI scanner

Bhubaneswar: A senior travelling inspector of ECoR came under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on charges of amassing property disproportionate to his income.

The ECoR stafferhas been identified as Rabi Narayan Rath.

CBI conducted simultaneous raids at Rath’s office in Bhubaneswar and house in Kolathia.

Till last reports came in, the raids and calculation of total value of his movable and immovable assets were underway.