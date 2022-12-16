DA Case: Tamando SI Arrested By Vigilance, Sent To Jail

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Tamando Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Abhimanyu Choudhury for possession of disproportionate assets. He has been sent to jail custody till the 27th of December, 2022 by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

According to the Vigilance, SI Abhimanyu Choudhury was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 113% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.39 dated 16.12.2022 has been registered against Abhimanyu Choudhury, Sub-Inspector of Police, Tamando PS, UPD Bhubaneswar and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, police unearthed huge movable and immovable assets owned by the accused Police SI and his family members. The properties include:-

One four storeyed building over Plot No.361/901, Khata No.184/149, Mouza-Bhubaneswar Sahar Unit-18, Paiknagar, Bhubaneswar with about 10,000 sqft built up area worth over Rs.1.5 Crores.

One single storeyed building at Nachhipur, PS-Ranpur, Dist-Nayagarh worth Rs.6.22 Lakh.

8 plots including 7 plots in prime area in and around Bhubaneswar and 1 plot in Nichhipur, Dist-Nayagarh. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to about Rs.90 Lakhs.

Bank deposits worth Rs.78.80 Lakhs.

Cash over Rs.1.75 Lakh.

1 four wheeler (Maruti Dzire VXI) worth Rs.6.95 Lakhs.

3 two wheelers (Hero Glamour FI, Honda Dream Neo & Hero Destiny 125) worth Rs.1.89 Lakhs.

Gold & silver ornaments and household articles etc. worth Rs.15.90 Lakhs.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of SI Abhimanyu Choudhury, were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets, which is 113% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance said in a press note.