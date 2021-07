Sakhipada: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday raided the residence of a head clerk of Dhanakauda BEO office in Sambalpur district on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The head clerk has been identified as Dilip Dev.

The anti-graft officials raided the Sakhipada residence of the head clerk. The raid was underway till the last report came in.