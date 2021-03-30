DA case: College clerk gets 7-yr jail term, slapped fine over Rs 28 L in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A Degree College Clerk at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district was handed down a 7-year jail term and fined Rs 28.57 lakh on Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The Special Vigilance Court convicted Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Junior Clerk of the Degree Women’s College, Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district who was arrested in 2014 on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials on July 15, 2014, had conducted simultaneous searches at Sahu’s residential house and office room at Dharmagarh after getting complaints on the matter.

The Vigilance team during the search operation found assets belonging to Sahu and his family that included gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh, deposits in different banks and LIC to the tune of Rs 2.58 lakh, cash of Rs 2.50 lakh, two double-storied building at Dharmagarh, and five plots of land at different places of Dharmagarh.

The officials had estimated the total cost of the disproportionate assets at Rs 72.83 lakh.