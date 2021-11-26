DA Case: Cash, Assets Seized From Baripada ITDA Jr Engineer

Bhubaneswar: While Baripada ITDA Junior Engineer Santosh Das fell in the Vigilance net yesterday, the sleuths have seized Rs 41.77 lakh in cash, 659gm gold ornaments, 1 car & 3 bikes following raid at his house.

Reportedly, two 4-storey buildings– one in Bhubaneswar Badagada area, another in Balasore, & 5 more plots in the name of Das has also been traced by the Vigilance.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at 11 locations in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

The locations are as follows:

1) Four storeyed building located over plot No. 2404/EB-502, Bhubaneswar

2) Flat No. 105,Bijay Enclave, Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar

3) Building under construction located over plot No. LIG-1117 K-4, Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar

4) Four storeyed building over plot No. 169, Bagbrundaban, Balasore

5) House at vill-Badhapal,Baliapal, Balasore

6) In-Laws house at pitina, Sadar,Balasore

7) Rented House of Son-in-law near LIC Colony, Balasore

8) Native place of Son-in-law located at Dudpal, Baliapal, Balasore

9) Rented house of Sri Das located at Bhanjpur, Baripada

10) office chamber located at ITDA office Baripada

11) Rented House of son located at Baisinga Dist- Mayurbhanj.