DA Case: Assistant Executive Engineer In Sundergarh In Vigilance Net

Sundergarh: An Assistant Executive Engineer with Public Health division in Sundergarh district landed in the Vigilance net after sleuths on Tuesday morning conducted a raid at his residence.

The official, identified as Narayan Pradhan, was probed for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets.

Reportedly, simultaneous searches are being conducted at six places in the State including Pradhan’s residence and his office where a 40-member team carried out the operations.

Acting on the strength of the search warrants issued by the Special judge vigilance, Sundergarh, raids were conducted at — 1. Residential Govt. quarter in Sundergarh 2.Farm and Farmhouse located at Kendughat in Deogarh 3.Native place at Tabada in Deogarh 4.Residential house of a relative at Deogarh town 5.Relative’s house at Angul 6.Office Chamber located at Luhuradhip in Sundergarh.