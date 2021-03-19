DA Case: Assets Worth Over Rs 68L Found From Forest Ranger In Nuapada

Nuapada: The Vigilance sleuths found assets worth Rs 68,80,610 from the possession of forest ranger Sadhanan Sarangi at Khariar in Nuapada district.

The anti-corruption wing officials from Jeypore and Nuapada conducted searches at Sunani’s ancestral house at Nilaji and his brother’s house at Nehena in Nuapada district on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Similarly, a separate anti-graft team led by vigilance DSP Anant Prasad Mallick carried out searches at the house of PWD engineer Birendra Khara at Rayagada. The anti-corruption officials raided Khara’s house in connection with the case involving his father-in-law.

During the house search, the following movable & immovable assets have been so far unearthed from the possession of Sunani and his family members:

One double story building at Niliji area in Nuapada district worth over Rs 36 lakh, a four-wheeler (Rs 6,69,901), Investment in insurance policies (Rs 7,67,056), deposits in different banks (Rs 61,601), Gold &silver ornaments (Rs 6,75,678), Cash (Rs 27,954), and Household articles (9,83,420).