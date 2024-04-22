D Gukesh makes history; PM Modi congratulates chess prodigy

New Delhi: India’s Gukesh Dommaraju, popularly known as Gukesh D, made history by winning the 2024 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto, becoming the youngest challenger ever for the world title. The 17-year-old Grandmaster is set to face the reigning world champion, China’s Ding Liren, for the crown later in 2024. Gukesh secured nine out of a possible 14 points in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, drawing his final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura. He is only the second Indian, after legendary Viswanathan Anand, to claim victory in the Candidates. Anand, a five-time world champion, achieved this feat in 2014.

This accomplishment of Gukesh D’s surpasses a record established four decades ago by Garry Kasparov. Kasparov was 22 years old when he qualified in 1984 to challenge his compatriot Anatoly Karpov.

Gukesh has been gaining attention for some time now, particularly after becoming the third youngest in chess history to achieve the Grandmaster title at the age of 12. Last year, he secured a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Viswanathan Anand took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a congratulatory post for the 17-year-old prodigy saying, “Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment.”

Gukesh D will now embark on the journey to the 2024 World Chess Championships, where he will vie against reigning champion Ding Liren. Ding Liren holds the distinction of being the highest-rated Chinese chess player and is anticipated to present a formidable challenge for the 17-year-old.