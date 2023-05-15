‘D-Brothers’ & Aide Acquitted By Cuttack Court In Muhammad Farooq Murder Case

Cuttack: The District and Sessions Judge of Cuttack on Monday acquitted Sushant and Sushil Dhalasamanta (D-Brothers) in the murder case of Muhammad Farooq, a pulse wholesale dealer in Cuttack Malgodam, for lack of evidence.

Police had arrested the two brothers and alleged sharpshooter Arif Khan in connection with the killing of Muhammad Farooq.

Four other accused in the case were acquitted by the court earlier for lack of evidence, while another accused is said to be absconding.

It may be recalled that Farooq, a pulses wholesaler was shot dead in broad daylight in his shop in Malgodown area here in November 2004 by three motorcycle-borne miscreants who had indiscriminately opened fired at him. The criminals pumped five bullets killing him on the spot.

The deceased trader’s wife Ishrat Jahaan had approached the Commissionerate police and filed a fresh complaint against Dhalsamanta brothers for their alleged involvement in her husband’s murder.