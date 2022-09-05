Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow In Mumbai

New Delhi: The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Notably, Cyrus Mistry died in the car crash on Sunday.

Preliminary probe report said that four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.

Mistry along with his three co-passengers was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. Over-speeding and the “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident, said police.