Cyrus Mistry Death: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis Orders Detailed Probe

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the road accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the death of Mistry, 54, in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fadnavis wrote, “Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations.”

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

After the accident, Mistry was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Two other persons travelling with him including the car driver were also injured and were rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.