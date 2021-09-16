Cyclonic System Over BoB: Odisha SRC Issues Advisory To Tackle Rain-Related Incidents

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha on Thursday issued an advisory to all Collectors to remain alert for any eventuality arising out of the heavy rain predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a letter issued to all the concerned authorities, the Odisha SRC has asked to take steps to circulate the warning message among the public. “The situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken in case of any eventuality. Details of the incident if any, may promptly be reported to SEOC,” the SRC mentioned in the letter.

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today, the well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is very likely to weaken gradually during the next 2-3 days.

” A cyclonic circulation lies over eastcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining Myanmar coast and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to move westernwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-Westbengal coasts around 18th September, 2021.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts from 08.30 hrs of 18.09.2021 to 08.30 hrs of 21.09.202,” said the IMD.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 16.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.09.2027).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Odisha and at many places over the

districts of South Odisha.