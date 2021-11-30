Cyclonic Storm Over BoB: Odisha SRC Issues Advisory For Dist. Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday asked the district Collectors across the State to remain alert soon after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the possible formation of a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal and made heavy rainfall forecast for the state.

In the latest advisory issued in the backdrop of IMD’s forecast for heavy rainfall, the SRC office has asked the district Collectors to monitor the situation closely.

The SRC office has instructed administrative officials in the districts falling under the ‘Yellow and Orange’ warning category (heavy rainfall alert as issued by IMD) to remain prepared to meet any waterlogging or localised flood-like situation, including in urban areas.

The officials have been asked to keep a watch on the possibilities of landslides in hilly areas.