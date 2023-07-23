Cyclonic Storm Likely Over Bay of Bengal Tomorrow, Low Pressure In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm, which is expected to form over Bay of Bengal on Monday, will bring more rain to Odisha from July 25.

Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre informed that rain intensity will increase from July 25 after formation of a low pressure.

The Meteorological Centre tweeted that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the West-Central Coastal Northwest Bay of Bengal region by July 24. Under its influence low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours.

The extent of rainfall will increase from 25 in the state under the influence of possible low pressure, it further stated.

The weather department advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from fishing activities in deep sea as the sea condition will remain phenomenal.

For the last three days, most of the places in Odisha witnessed moderate rainfall under a low pressure effect.

Meanwhile, Hirakud dam opened four gates to release season’s first flood water.