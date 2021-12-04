Cyclonic Storm Jawad Likely To Reach Puri Coast As Deep Depression!

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic Storm Jawad may weaken and reach near Puri around 5th December noon as a Deep Depression, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

As per the latest update, the Cyclonic Storm Jawad over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved slightly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 04th December 2021, over westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 410 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri