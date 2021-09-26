Cyclonic Storm Gulab Lays Centred About 310 KM Of Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm Gulab lay centered over the Bay of Bengal about 330km east-southeast of Odisha’s Gopalpur and 400km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in this latest bulletin on Sunday. The storm is expected to move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening, the IMD added.

“The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 07 kmph in last 6 hours, and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 87.9°E, about 330 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 400 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said.

As per IMD reports, the cyclone is most likely to affect Ganjam and Gajapati districts in Odisha, and Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh.