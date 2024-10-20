Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about a cyclonic storm forming over the east-central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23.

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the storm could bring wind speeds of up to 100-120 km/h and is likely to cause heavy rainfall across Odisha.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Andaman Sea until October 21 and the Bay of Bengal until October 25 due to the rough sea conditions. The IMD has also warned of potential high tides and gusty winds accompanying the storm, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Local authorities are on high alert, preparing for possible evacuations and ensuring that emergency services are ready to respond to any situation.

