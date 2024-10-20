Bhubaneswar: Season’s first cyclone is likely to take shape around October 23, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

As per IMD, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

The cyclone is likely to be named Dana, a name given by Qatar.

According to the IMD, the system is currently under observation and is showing signs of rapid intensification. Coastal districts in both states are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from October 22 onwards.

