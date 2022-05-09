Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ moves northwestwards

Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Severe cyclonic storm Asani is currently moving northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph as it remained about 740 km north-northeast of Puri.

Asani – it means wrath in Sinhala – is the first cyclone of 2022 over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to miss the Andhra-Odisha coast by 100 km on May 11, IMD officials said.

All fishermen of the state have come back from the sea. and from Monday boat movement in Chilika lake would be stopped till the cyclone passes.