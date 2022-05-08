Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ 930 Km Away From Puri, Very Likely To Recurve

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered about 930 km south-southeast of Puri and 850 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, the 08th May, over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 88.4°E, about 560 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 470 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 850 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 930 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).”

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.