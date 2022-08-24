Cyclonic Circulation: Two Odisha Dists To Experience Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Two districts of the State will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Purulia, Canning and thence southeastwards to Northwest Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, it added.

Under the influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several districts of Odisha today while heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for the districts of Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh.

Weather Forecast:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.08.2022).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North

Odisha, and at many places over the districts of South Odisha.

Orange Warning(Be Prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul,

Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 25.08.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 26.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.