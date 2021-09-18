Cyclonic Circulation to reach Northwest BoB in next 12 hrs

Bhubaneswar: While the regional weather department has predicted rainfall activities in Odisha today, the Cyclonic Circulation now lies over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to move west­-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-­WestBengal coasts during the next 12 hours.

As informed by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of Odisha today.