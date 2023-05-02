Cyclonic circulation over southeast BoB around May 6

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

As per IMD, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region under the influence of the cyclonic circulation during the subsequent 48 hours.

The US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) have forecasted the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. If the cyclone is formed it will be called ‘Mocha’.

The weather forecast model of Windy said that Cyclone Mocha is likely to form by May 11.