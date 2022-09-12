Cyclonic Circulation Over North BoB Around Sept 18; IMD Predicts Widespread Rain In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha may witness widespread rainfall activity as an upper air cyclonic circulation likely to form over North Bay of Bengal from 18th September, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

The IMD’s Regional Met Centre here informed the system may trigger widespread rainfall activity in Odisha from September 18 onwards.