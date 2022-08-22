Cyclonic Circulation Over BoB: Here’s IMD’s Rainfall Forecast For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining Myanmar coast between 4.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in its evening bulletin.

The IMD has further stated that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now runs from Bhatinda, Rohtak, the centre of Depression over Central parts Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, Chaibasa, Digha and thence east southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Here is the later weather forecast and warning:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.08.2022):

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.

Day-2 (valid up from 23.8.2022 to 0830 hrs IST of 24.08.2022):

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.08.2022):

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Farmers warning (for next 24 hours):

Yellow Warning( Be updated) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: