Cyclonic Circulation over Bay of Bengal: Rain likely in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain likely in Odisha as a cyclonic circulation has formed over Bay of Bengal on October 18, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to move northwestwards and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of Bay of Bengal around 20 October, 2023.

The low pressure may lead to heavy to very heavy rain.

At the same time, the low pressure is likely in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. It is further worth mentioning that, a cyclone has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Similarly, another cyclone is likely to form in the eastern part of the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. It will gradually move towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, there is a possibility of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea within 24 hours.