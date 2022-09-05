Cyclonic Circulation: Low Pressure Likely To Form Over Subsequent 48 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours informed the India Meteorological Department’s regional centre.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely over east central Bay of Bengal around September 7. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Following this, heavy downpour is predicted for several parts of Odisha, said the weather agency.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha,North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack,Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh.

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 06.09.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 07.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur very likely to many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

1.Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

2. Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada,Nawarangpur.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack,Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Bolangir, Boudh.