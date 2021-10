Cyclonic circulation lies over North- Andaman Sea, Low pressure likely to be formed

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lay over North- Andaman Sea & neighbourhood between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during next 48 hours.

This has been informed by Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

It is likely to become more marked and move west­northwestwards towards south Odisha­-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4­-5 days, added the weather department.