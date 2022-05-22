Cyclonic Circulation: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. Under the influence of this, thunderstorm alert has been issued for several districts in the next 24 hours.

The alert has been sounded for the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Dhenkanal and Keonjhar tomorrow, said the IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Jajpur and Puri on May 24, it added.