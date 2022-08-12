Cyclone Resilient Saline Embankment Projects Worth Rs 763 Cr Gets Odisha Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: In a significant decision, the Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the scheme “Cyclone Resilient Saline Embankment Projects”.

The projects will be executed during the period from FY:2022-23 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs.763.48 crore.

According to a cabinet press release, upon completion of the projects, about 21,690 Ha of agricultural land will be protected from flood and saline ingress and 2,92,500 people in 136 villages in the above districts will be benefitted.

The State Government has planned for raising and strengthening of 36 saline embankments measuring total length of 198.81 km to cyclone resilient standard to sustain the impact of very severe cyclone with speeds upto 250 km/hr and to protect the adjacent landmass and habitation from floods, saline ingress and tidal surge of Bay of Bengal in 4 nos. of cyclone prone coastal districts of Odisha viz. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri.