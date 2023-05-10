Cyclone Over Bay Of Bengal Will Have No Impact On Odisha: IMD DG

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal near Anadaman and Nicobar Islands which is likely turn into a full blown cyclone by tonight, will have no impact on Odisha and neighbouring State like Andhra Pradesh

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said there will be no impact of the cyclone on Odisha.

“As of now there is no impact of the cyclone over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coast. IMD has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind or rainfall,” said Mohapatra.

The phenomenon will likely turn into a full blown cyclone by Wednesday night, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which closely monitors the cyclonic storm, said it is likely to make landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar on Sunday.

A statement issued by the weather agency said the deep depression will gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11. It will be titled as cyclone Mocha.

On May 12, it will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining areas of central Bay of Bengal,” it said.

It will weaken slightly from May 13 and pass between the coasts of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar (Rakhine State) around forenoon of May 14 with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph, the statement said.