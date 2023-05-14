Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh

Dhaka: Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh as Cyclone Mocha- the region’s most powerful cyclone for over a decade- is set to hit. The ‘Super Cyclone’ packed winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. A dangerous category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the cyclone was expected to weaken before making landfall between Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

The very strong cyclonic storm, according to the advisory, was located at midnight about 490 kilometres south-southwest of Chattogram port, 410 kilometres south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 530 kilometres south of Mongla port, and 460 kilometres south of Payra port, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Forecasters predicted a storm surge up to nearly 12 feet high in Bangladesh.

Forecasters expect the cyclone to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides.

Myanmar authorities also evacuated villages along the Rakhine coast, state media reported.

Myanmar Airways International said all its flights to Rakhine state had been suspended until Monday.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was “preparing for a major emergency response.”

According to BMD, it is anticipated to develop further today (May 14), continue in a north-northwesterly direction, and cross Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar’s coast between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

The latest bulletin states that at midnight, the maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the very severe cyclone centre was approximately 190 kmph, with gusts reaching 210 kmph

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Cyclone Mocha will cross southeastern Bangladesh and north Myanmar today with a sustained wind speed of 180-190 km per hour gusting up to 210 km per hour.

The maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been instructed to hoist the Great Danger Signal 10, it stated, as per Dhaka Tribune.