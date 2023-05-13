Cyclone Mocha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these parts of India

Bhubaneswar: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Central Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the system is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

“It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said IMD.

As per the IMD, the maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph is also likely to prevail during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that cyclone Mocha over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, southern Assam and parts of Manipur and adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday.