Cyclone Mocha formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, IMD Bhubaneswar scientist Umashankar Das wrote, “Cyclone Mocha has formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal region.”

Deep Depression, intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) at 0530 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by mid-night of today. pic.twitter.com/n6AfDv5YaP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2023

The IMD also shared the update on the formation of the storm and wrote, “Deep Depression, intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) at 0530 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight of today.”

The system is expected to move initially north-north westwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.