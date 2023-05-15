Cyclone Mocha: Deadly storm leaves trail of destruction in Myanmar and Bangladesh

Dhaka: Cyclone Mocha on Sunday afternoon made landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The deadly cyclone has killed three and injured several people in the two Asian-pacific countries in less than 24 hours. No casualty has been reported in Bangladesh but destroyed hundreds of makeshift shelters in Cox’s Bazar.

Myanmar appears to have borne more direct impact as cyclone flooded streets, blew off roofs, and severed communications in Rakhine state near Sittwe township.

Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said roofs were torn off buildings on the Coco Islands.

High winds caused by Cyclone Mocha crumpled cell phone towers, which affected communications in Myanmar. Besides, deep water raced through streets while wind-lashed trees and pulled boards off roofs.