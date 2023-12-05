Cyclone MICHAUNG: Schools In Gajapati To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All the primary schools, upper primary schools, high schools and Anganwadi centres in Odisha’s Gajapati district will remain closed tomorrow (December 6) in view of Cyclone MICHAUNG.

The Office of the Collector has issued a notification in this regard.

Several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone MICHAUNG will make landfall today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued Orange and Yellow Warnings for various districts in this connection.